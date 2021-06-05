A man ran 100km from his childhood home in Leicestershire to Grantham in just over 10 hours for charity.

Chris Limmer, a science teacher, completed the 62-mile run from his family home in Hinckley to Grantham on Sunday and has so far raised over £1,500.

Chris, 33, took on the challenge to raise money for Refuge, a charity that provides expert, specialist support to women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Chris Limmer ran 100km in around 10 hours for Refuge. (47765838)

After setting off from his parents’ house at 6.40am, Chris arrived at Wyndham Park some 10 hours, 10 minutes later having run 100km, and was greeted by cheering family and friends.

He said: “The support I had during it was phenomenal! Plenty of fantastic Grantham Running Club support throughout.

“I was in floods of tears at the end of the run. Out of exhaustion and the relief that I didn’t let anyone who had sponsored me and or supported me down.”

Chris Limmer ran 100km in around 10 hours for Refuge. (47765876)

Chris, who has been running for 14 years, completed a 100-mile run back in 2018, as well as four marathons in a time of less than four hours each in four consecutive days last April.

Before the challenge, Chris explained: “[The 100km run] isn’t like any of the races I have done and it will be a really personal test of endurance not relying on aid stations and checkpoints.”

His route took him through the Vale of Belvoir before climbing up Casthorpe Hill and descending into Grantham for the finish.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Limmerslongrunhometohome