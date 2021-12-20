A manor house held two festive open days for Christmas over the weekend.

Harlaxton Manor opened its Front Circle and manor drive to the community on December 18 and 19 for some Christmas themed fun.

Guests at the manor were able to walk the full length of the drive and enter the Front Circle and main entrance way for free.

A range of warm, festive treats were on sale to enjoy while admiring the 25ft Christmas tree.

Events manager for Harlaxton Manor, Bethan Price said: “This year has been a fabulous adventure for Harlaxton Manor as we’ve set out to create new ways for our local communities and visitors to experience this magnificent setting.

"We’ve had great feedback from visitors to our open house and open garden events during the spring and summer, but the manor takes on a whole new magical atmosphere at Christmas which we’re so excited to share.

“Because this is the very first time that visitors have been able to discover Harlaxton Manor at Christmas, we’re making it as open and accessible as possible.

"This is why entry for our Front Circle events will be free of charge and we’re only charging £15 per adult for our open house.”

“Decked with Christmas trees, garlands and twinkling lights galore, the manor will be a wonderful festive experience. You might also spot Santa Claus making himself at home by the fireplace!

"Outside, we’re putting up an amazing 25ft Christmas tree and our catering team will be serving delicious treats to warm any winter’s day. It’s going to be so much fun for all the family and a wonderful day out this Christmas.”

