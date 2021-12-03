A village is collecting items for Grantham Foodbank next weekend.

On Saturday December 11, members of the community will be able to drop off their donations at the Harlaxton Village Hall between 10am and 3pm.

Once collected all of the donations will be donated to the food bank at the end of the day.

Grantham Foodbank has made a Christmas list to inform people what they need donations of.

This includes chocolate selection boxes, gifts for teenagers and children, toiletries, instant custard, sponge puddings, long life milk, cat and dog food and wrapping paper.

All donations are appreciated, but the food bank is unable to accept second hand items, alcohol or anything that requires refrigerating or freezing.