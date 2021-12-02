A couple are set to host a Christmas fair in aid of a charity that supported them after their unborn identical twin girls died.

Megan Storey and Adam Parker, are ready to host their Christmas fair at Great Ponton Village Hall this Saturday between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The couple, who have been together three years, were left heartbroken when their daughters Maisie and Millie were born sleeping at 19 weeks and five days in September.

Megan Storey and Adam Parker (52837076)

On leaving hospital, Megan and Adam were gifted two ‘comfort’ bears from charity Aching Arms UK, which aims to support families after losing a baby.

The fair, comprising of 16 stalls selling various festive gifts, will raise money and awareness for Aching Arms.

As well as the stalls, there will also be a raffle offering a range of prizes, including a Christmas hamper, beauty vouchers, and the chance to get your front and back door locks upgraded, worth £240.

Father Christmas will also be visiting between 12pm and 1pm, and between 2pm and 3pm.