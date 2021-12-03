More news, no ads

A mental health group are hosting a Christmas fair with over 25 craft stalls this weekend.

Place2Bee, an organisation that focusses on raising awareness of men's mental health, will hold a Christmas fair tomorrow (Saturday).

Starting from 10am at The Bhive, 11A Finkin Street, and will run until 3pm.

The poster for The Bhive Christmas Fair. (53489510)

The fair will cater to all the family and will be held indoors to save visitors from the cold weather.

Hot drinks will be available, including coffee and hot chocolate, as well as face painting.

There will be a over 25 craft stalls with a range of items to buy including, handmade cards, knitted childrens clothes, Christmas decorations, wax melts, handmade cakes and more.

At 1pm, talented local singer Milly Dalton will perform Christmas songs, as well as a choir.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and a children's colouring competition.