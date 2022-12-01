A Christmas fundraiser party will be held by Serenity at the Railway Club in Grantham on Monday, December 19, from 11am to 3pm.

Serenity provides care in the community to both adults and children who have a learning disability. They go on some amazing trips both locally and across the country.

Serenity also has a day hub where everyone can socialise and complete a variety of indoor activities.

Grantham Railway Club. Photo: Google Streetview (61053067)

The event will have a variety of stalls, games, a tombola and a raffle, as well as a special appearance from the U3A guitar group band who will be playing some rock and roll Christmas themed songs from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Buffet food, drinks and cakes will be sold and a special visitor may be coming to say hello.

All money raised will be spent on the people who attend Serenity, including some new activities for the day hub and some special treats.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome.