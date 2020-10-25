Home   News   Article

Grantham musician, nephew of a member of The Kinks, hopes his band's Christmas song will be a hit

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 25 October 2020

An up-and-coming band, formed by a Grantham man, is releasing a Christmas song.

NB-4, started in 2015 by Scott Harrington, has released a Christmas-themed tune, which members hope will “make life a little happier” and “put Grantham on the map”.

The song, entitled ‘Here Comes Christmas’, involves all three members of NB-4, as Louise Tregidgo, 48, and Billy McBlane, 35, provide the vocals for the track.

