Grantham musician, nephew of a member of The Kinks, hopes his band's Christmas song will be a hit
Published: 12:00, 25 October 2020
An up-and-coming band, formed by a Grantham man, is releasing a Christmas song.
NB-4, started in 2015 by Scott Harrington, has released a Christmas-themed tune, which members hope will “make life a little happier” and “put Grantham on the map”.
The song, entitled ‘Here Comes Christmas’, involves all three members of NB-4, as Louise Tregidgo, 48, and Billy McBlane, 35, provide the vocals for the track.