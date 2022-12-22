A coffee shop will be offering over 30 free Christmas meals to those who need them in the community.

The Bottesford Coffee Shop is receiving help from other local businesses to deliver both Christmas dinner and Boxing day meals.

On December 24, people who have pre-booked will be able to collect meals for both festive days.

Jane McLaughlin (left) and Sue Rawlings (right). (61501626)

At the moment, over 30 people have booked their meals.

Coffee shop owner Jane McLaughlin said: “It’s open to anybody, there’s no limit, we will do what we can.”

The meals will be packed to go and just need to be warmed in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Jane said: “I think it’s amazing that so many people are helping.

“For me, I am struggling myself, I am going through week to week with my business because it is really bad, with electric prices and things like that."

Bottesford coffee shop Christmas meal in 2021 (61501635)

“I can’t put my prices up because people just won’t come.

“I don’t take a salary from the shop, it’s that hard.

“But I can afford to eat and there are people who can’t afford to eat, that’s why I do it.”

The meals include a full Christmas dinner, a Christmas pudding, dessert and a cheese board.

Bottesford coffee shop Christmas meal cheese board (61501632)

Jane added: “It includes a bit of everything. We will look after people.”

The cafe was awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2022 earlier this year.

Local butcher Taylor’s donated gammon and ham and Long Clawson Dairies provided cheeses.

A local farmer is providing turkeys and another customer donated a big turkey to help with the meals.

Bottesford coffee shop Christmas meal donations (61501629)

Jane donates trays of sandwiches from her coffee shop to the Bottesford warm centre weekly.

She always tries to help and support the community.

“Always. Every day," she said: “Everyday I try to do something.”