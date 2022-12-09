Home   News   Article

'Fabulous' knitted Christmas postbox topper created by Great Gonerby's 'Banksy'

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 09 December 2022

A villager has created a "fabulous" knitted postbox topper to celebrate Christmas.

In Great Gonerby, there have been some fantastic knitted postbox toppers created for each significant event this year, including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Remembrance Day and now Christmas.

The villager behind these displays wishes to remain anonymous, but the knitted creations have certainly provided joy for people in the village.

The latest display is Christmas themed. (61226306)
A Jubilee themed postbox topper in Great Gonerby. (61226315)
A Remembrance themed postbox topper in Great Gonerby. (61226312)
Great Gonerby resident, Jodie Barker, said that the latest Christmas display by the Gonerby Banksy was "fabulous".

