Christmas lights put up in Grantham town centre have been criticised in a letter written by Elvis Stooke, of Grantham. He writes:

I’m appalled by what South Kesteven District Council thinks is OK to give the Grantham people, the Christmas decorations that they have.

Where are the tree lights on St Peter’s Hill?

The Christmas tree is lit up in Market Place. (61100300)

Where are the lights that go across the road on Westgate?

But I see the Guildhall hall is lit up like a Christmas tree with halogen bulbs which cost a fortune to run and down the side of the museum has the lights and the mayor’s office has trees lit up on the wall.

But the High Street looks nothing like it normally does.

The ‘Seasons greetings’ light above Boots is out for the third year running.

If it was not for some of the businesses having Christmas decorations up in there windows you wouldn’t know it was Christmas in Grantham.

But yet again I see Stamford has a lovely display through their high street.

The council leader should be called the Grinch. This shows this council has no pride in Grantham.

Yes, it’s only decorations, I get that but this is money that council taxpayers pay towards. It’s poor value for money and, let’s face it, it has been a tough year for all and just to have little pride doesn’t cost much.

But I’m sure SKDC will say it’s the cost of having the lights on. Well my answer to this – they are less costly as they are LED lighting.

The Grantham people deserve better.

Elvis Stooke

Grantham