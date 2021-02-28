A Grantham couple handed over a cheque for more than £2,000 to St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital from their dazzling Christmas lights display.

Stephen and Susan Storey decorated their home and garden on Wentworth Drive with an abundance of twinkling lights and festive features for the second year running, to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital

Last year’s display has already raised £2,250, tripling the previous year’s £520 total after the couple added more lights, decorations and attractions including a Christmas train, tree and bells on the wall.

Christmas lights donation. (44501578)

Despite decorating their garden at Christmas for many years for their grandchildren to enjoy, the couple only decided to add a donation box in 2019 in memory of Susan’s dad, Ron Wade, who passed away in the hospice unit last November, aged 96.

Stephen said: “After last year’s collection of £520, this time we managed to collect £2,250 for the hospice.

“We collected £1,050 in the collection box. We also received three very generous donations making the grand total.

“A big thank you.”