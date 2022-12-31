'Christmas lights in Grantham are dismal and appalling'

A "poor display" of festive lights in Grantham has disappointed reader J. Rigby, of Grantham, who writes:

Every year at Christmas time Grantham has had a good display of Christmas lights, which mainly included the trees on the green on St Peter’s Hill, together with the High Street, Watergate, and Wharf Road also being illuminated and which, in my opinion, all looked lovely, especially St Peter’s Hill.

This year the display in the town was dismal and appalling.

The Christmas tree is lit up in Market Place. (61100300)

Every year I have driven through the town just to see the Christmas lights. This year, to my utter disappointment, the lights were virtually non-existent.

Imagine my surprise when visiting Bourne – I saw the main streets were lit up like Blackpool illuminations! And which, I might add, looked lovely.

Could the local council, South Kesteven District Council, which covers both Bourne and Grantham, please explain why Bourne can have such a great display of Christmas lights adorning their streets, whereas Grantham has a few paultry lights adorning theirs?

Shame on you SKDC for such a poor display in Grantham town centre.

No doubt they will find a logical reason for making such a poor effort in our town.