Christmas lights switched on in Grantham in low-key ceremony

The Christmas lights were switched on in Grantham at the weekend in a low-key ceremony.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, was on hand to see the lights switched on in St Peter's Hill on Saturday together with Grantham district councillor and cabinet member for finance and resources Councillor Adam Stokes.

Local boy Preston Bradley was given the honour of switching on the lights.

This year's ceremony was done without any crowds in attendance due to the pandemic.

Coun Ward said: "It was a very toned down affair, switching on the lights, but I was glad we got to do it. Here’s to next year when it will be back to normal."

Sue Healey, Morrisons community champion, has also given a hamper to Coun Ward to raffle off for SSAFA, the armed forces charity. It raised £315 and the winner, Dai Jones, wanted to donate it to a local care home so it was decided to present it to Newton House.