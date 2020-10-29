Leadenham Christmas Market will be going ahead for its second year next month.

Leadenham Teahouse will be teaming up with William Reeve of Leadenham Estate, once again for the second Leadenham Christmas Market on November 29.

Set in the beautiful five-acre grounds of Leadenham House, this outdoor event is a great opportunity for small, local business to showcase their products and raise awareness of their business in these tough, uncertain times.

Leadenham Christmas Market is set to take place in late November (42920139)

There will be an array of local businesses, artisans and producers setting up their festive themed stall in this spectacular historic place of interest.

The Christmas market has had positive feedback already from stall holders, who are excited to have the opportunity to "get back out there".

Some changes have been made to this year's operations with more use of the spacious grounds around Leadenham House.

The Christmas market will adhere to social distancing rules, with strict capacity limits which will be monitored by pre-booking an entry ticket. Visitors can pre-book tickets at www.leadenhamestate.com/tickets.

Leadenham Teahouse will be serving festive drinks and cakes at the social distanced outdoor event. The Teahouse will remain closed, for now, but plans to reopen for take away coffee and cakes along side their Christmas Pop Up Shop at the end of November.

Every story Ceramics, based in the Vale of Belvoir have a booked a stall at this year's Leadenham Christmas Market. They said: "We’re very much looking forward to the next leadenham Christmas market, we had such a wonderful time last year.

"After the events of the past few months it will be so nice to get into the festive spirit. There will be lots of extra precautions in place, which still seems a little out of the norm for us all, but we will still be able to enjoy the buzz of the market, the live music and delicious food.

"All of which makes for the perfect, heart-warming atmosphere. Hope to see you there!"

At the Leadenham Teahouse premises following the Leadenham Christmas Market event, the Christmas Pop Up Shop, will be open on Tuesday, December 1 to sell handmade holly wreaths, bunches of locally grown mistletoe, plants and festive flower bouquets.

Christmas homewares and gifts such as Christmas Crackers, Aprons, and oven gloves will feature alongside log baskets and practical goods for the Winter season.

Leadenham Teahouse co-owner, Katie Mace said: "We are always looking at ways to diversify our small business, collaborations with local florists and working with Leadenham Estate putting on events has worked well in the past.

"When Leadenham Teahouse reopens with a more take away offering, we may have to look into seizing new opportunities with delivery, and online orders."

William Reeve, owner of Leadenham House, said: “We understand that this is an uncertain time for everyone and regulations are subject to change at the drop of a hat.

"We are working closely with the Environmental Health Department and are determined to press on with the Christmas Market as long as it is legal and represents best Covid-safe practise.

"Since this is the new normal and the government is trying to keep the economy open while protecting people, we consider it our duty, having the facility, to do our bit to give local businesses and their customers a safe forum in which to get on with their lives."