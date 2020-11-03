The organisers of Leadenham Christmas Market have postponed the event until after the second lockdown is due to be lifted.

Originally due to take place on November 29 , Leadenham Christmas Market is now planned for December 13, with the organisers postponing the event in light of the Government's most recent announcement.

Although the organisers are "resilient and adaptable", they accept that if the second lockdown is extended, they may have to cancel the event.

Leadenham Christmas Market is set to take place in late November (42920139)

However, for now, they are still working hard to make the event as Covid-safe as possible and hope that they can still host the market.

William Reeve of Leadenham Estate, where the market will be held, said: “We want to work within the Government’s pandemic strategy of moving fast and flexibly in response to the virus, protecting people while keeping society and the economy running.

"We wholeheartedly embrace this lockdown and look forward to being able to provide local artisan businesses and their customers with an opportunity to trade and shop when it has served its purpose by protecting the NHS and enabling people to celebrate Christmas.

Katie Mace (right) and Kirsty Kershaw (left). (42924997)

"We are working in consultation with the Environmental Health Department to make our 2020 Christmas market as Covid-safe as possible.”

Katie Mace, co-owner of Leadenham Teahouse with Kirsty Kershaw, said: “With the government announcements last week, and parts of Lincolnshire going into Tier Two, and Nottinghamshire Tier Three, we were expecting to have to adapt to new Covid guidelines.

"It will be disappointing if visitors and stall holders can not make the new date of December 13th, however, we are excited to be able to offer this postponed event date."

Leadenham Teahouse recently won the "Coffee shop of the Year" for Central England with the UK Prestige Awards.

Katie added: "As a business we have to be able to be resilient and adaptable and we appreciate everyone’s continued support. If Lockdown Two is extended then we may have to cancel the event, but we are currently working hard to make sure everyone at the Leadenham Christmas Market will be safe."

If you have booked tickets for Leadenham Christmas Market, you will need to re-register for the new date at: www.leadenhamestate.com/tickets