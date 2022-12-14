A Christmas market has raised £1,300 for two charities.

Grantham-based Fintech Paylink Solutions, based at Totemic House, has raised £1,300 through its Christmas market.

Paylink Solutions raised money for Mind, which offers advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem and Computer Aid, which provides access and education to technology to create better learning environments across more than 100 countries.

The Christmas market was the latest of three events this year in aid of both charities, taking the total fundraising to nearly £3,000.

It comes after Paylink Solutions’ CEO Susan Rann took part in the Battersea Half Marathon in November while a company-wide bike-a-thon took place in July.

Joe Clarke, head of operations at Paylink Solutions, said: “We’re extremely proud to have raised as much money as possible for two vital charities throughout 2022.

“Mental Health is something which is really important at Paylink. As well as raising vital funds for Mind, we wanted to increase awareness around mental health in our workplace.

“As we are a fintech company, we also wanted to raise funds for a tech-based charity too.

"Computer Aid has helped over 14.5 million people worldwide and we share their messaging, as we also believe technology has become a necessity for education as it creates a better learning environment."

You can support Paylink by visiting the Mind JustGiving page here or the Computer Aid JustGiving page here.

Joe added: “We also want to thank all the local business owners who supported us during the Christmas market whether it be through booking a stall, visiting on the night or contributing to the raffle.”