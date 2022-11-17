Over 30 local businesses, including food, craft and market stalls, will feature at a Christmas market next month to raise money for two charities.

Fintech Paylink Solutions, part of the Totemic Group, is hosting its Christmas market in aid of mental health charity Mind and technology charity Computer Aid.

The festive market will be held from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, December 1, at Totemic House in Springfield Business Park, Grantham.

Payplan is based at Totemic House in Grantham. (37999842)

The event will feature a variety of market stalls, a Santa’s Grotto, a colouring competition, and a raffle.

Raffle prizes include a £100 voucher to use at Porters Butchers, a beauty goodie bag and a VR experience voucher.

To donate to the raffle, in aid of the two charities, visit the Justgiving links for Mind and Computer Aid.

Some of the stalls at the market may be cash only.