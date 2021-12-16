An open Christmas-themed house raising money for terminal illness and dog rescue charities has had to close due to Covid restrictions.

Ian Hage and Kenneth Burton, who live in Ingoldsby, once again had transformed their house for Christmas, raising money for Marie Curie, as well as SOS Dog Rescue.

This year was the final time the couple were opening their doors, having raised over £7,400 over the past three events.

Ian and Ken have transformed their property into the Enchanted Christmas House. (53402341)

Ian said: "We are totally gutted to have made this decision but we believe it is in everyone's best interests.

"People can certainly continue to donate online via the link if they wish.

"We will be switching back on the external lights only from [Friday] but this was only a fraction of our experience but entry is strictly prohibited into the house."

If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/enchantedchristmas