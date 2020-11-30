A pop-up Christmas card shop will reopen in Grantham this week.

Cards for Good Causes will open its doors in the George Centre, Grantham, on Wednesday.

The shop will be open six days a week, Monday to Friday 10am-4pm and 10am-2pm on Saturday.

A pop-up Christmas card shop will open in The George Centre, in Grantham. (43331458)

The organisation opens pop-up shops across the UK and sells festive items to raise money for dozens of national and local charities.

This is normally through over 300 seasonal pop-up shops. In addition to cards, there are advent calendars, Christmas wrapping paper, gift tags and decorations, as well as gifts and

toys. However, many of the shops were unable to safely open this year, making a huge dent in charities’ valued funds.

A pop-up Christmas card shop will open in The George Centre, in Grantham. (43331460)

In the last 10 years alone, over £40 million has been raised by Cards for Good Causes for UK charities through the generosity of all the loyal customers and the hard work of the volunteers. Everyone

wants to keep raising as much money as possible, with at least 70p in every pound from the card sales going to support local and national causes. Charities benefitting include Cancer Research UK,

Barnardo’s, British Heart Foundation, Shelter, British Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI, as well as a number of local charities.

Sally Scorer, Shop Manager at Cards for Good Causes, said: “Everyone wants to be telling loved ones they are thinking of them. During the Christmas period cards will be even more important.

A pop-up Christmas card shop will open in The George Centre, in Grantham. (43331433)

Thanks to all our keen volunteers we are able to run our pop-up shop again this year.We are looking forward to welcoming lots of new shoppers plus our loyal customers.”

Jeremy Lune, CEO, for Cards for Good Causes added: “Many of our charities have not been able to source an income from their usual events this year so buying a card or gift from us is a way of giving

them that vital funding that many of them so desperately need this year. Our online charity Christmas card sales have increased significantly already and we are really seeing people wanting Christmas to lift everyone’s spirits. It’s great that we can be a part of that.”

A pop-up Christmas card shop will open in The George Centre, in Grantham. (43331453)

For more information, visit: at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk .