Christmas presents were among items worth thousands of pounds stolen in at least eight incidents from homes in Grantham over the weekend.

A number of homes and sheds were broken into on Sunday including several on Dudley Road. Allotments, off Inner Street, next to the River Witham were also broken into.

There was a burglary at a house in Dudley Road in which the Christmas presents were stolen. Laptops, an iPad, an iPhone and a TV were among the items stolen.

The allotments off Inner Street next to the River Witham were broken into over the weekend. (43541408)

Police say eight incidents were reported to them between 8.55am and 11.25pm on Sunday.

Also on Dudley Road two bikes were stolen from a shed, power tools stolen from another which were left in a neighbours garden, and there was one further attempt of theft from a shed.

Another shed was broken into on Inner Street and another on Harrowby Road, but nothing was taken.

A Makita chainsaw was stolen from a shed on Saltersford Grove and a white Carrera bike was stolen from one on Brittain Drive.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating and anyone with information should make a report by calling 101 quoting incident 397 of 13th December. No arrests have been made at this time but we are increasing patrols in the Dudley Road area.

"If anyone has information about who could have done this, including the terrible act of stealing someone’s Christmas presents, we urge you to do the right thing and report the person or people responsible."

You can make this report anonymously to Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Mitch Fenton's home on Dudley Road was targeted. He said a small boat which he keeps on the river at the bottom of his garden was stolen and he thinks it was used to transport stolen items.

Mr Fenton said: "It seems they used it to transport their stolen items from the riverside to the weir by Sainsbury's, Bowling Green Lane. The boat was recovered and somebody's generator was also left behind. But sadly I will be selling the boat now, as its the second time, but this time used to assist in the theft of mine and my neighbour's tools, bikes and kit."

Mr Fenton said more than £1,000 worth of items were stolen including a bike, chainsaws, petrol strimmers and multi tools, and a cordless drill.Even a pair of chest waders were taken which he assumed were to help them get away with the stolen items. Damage was also caused to security lighting and a wildlife camera.