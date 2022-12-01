The Christmas programme of services and events at St Wulfram’s Church has been confirmed.

The church will also host a sleepout on Friday overnight to raise money for Grantham Ark to fight homelessness.

St Wulfram's Christmas programme begins on Sunday with Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols 6.30pm, led by the Choristers of St Wulfram’s Church Choir.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

On Thursday, December 15, the Lights of Love service takes place from 6pm.

In this service of carols and prayers, step away from the busyness of this time of year and pause to remember those whom we love but see no longer, and light candles in their memory.

Wednesday, December 21 sees Carols in the Courtyard take place in the courtyard of Grantham House from 7pm, led by former members of St Wulfram’s Youth Choir. Tickets are £12.50 and include mulled wine and mince pies.

On Friday, December 23, Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols starts from 6.30pm and will be led by the St Wulfram’s Church Choir in candlelight.

The Christingle and Crib Service starts at 4pm on Christmas Eve. Children and others are strongly encouraged to dress up as a character from the Christmas story.

Midnight Mass starts at 11.30pm to welcome Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day itself, St Wulfram’s will hold a Eucharist (according to the Book of Common Prayer) at 8am, followed by Parish Mass for Christmas Day at 10am.

Members of the congregation are encouraged to bring an unopened present with them to open during the service.