A Christmas-themed postbox topper that went missing has now been returned to the lady that made it.

Yesterday, Suzanne Davies, who created a festive postbox topper with friend Megan Fawkes, appealed for help after discovering that it was no longer on Castlegate, Grantham, when she went to pick it up.

Suzanne said she was "grateful" to have the topper returned to her.

The postbox topper was returned to Suzanne. (54063791)

The topper is "a little damaged" and a cable tie that held it on the postbox had been cut, but Suzanne says it can be sorted.

The topper shows a Christmas scene with various characters gathered around a central Christmas tree. It includes a snowman, Father Christmas, a robin, and reindeer.

It took the two women around a month to make the postbox topper, starting with measuring the postbox and designing the creation, before crafting the items and finally attaching it to the postbox.

The duo were initially going to stay anonymous but when they attached it to the postbox they were spotted and received well-wishes including from a postman.

At the time, Suzanne spoke to the Journal, saying: "We wanted to shout about it loud as were proud about what we have achieved."

They encouraged people to use the hashtag #GranthamChristmasPostbox when sharing pictures of their creation on social media.