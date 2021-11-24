Two ladies have created a Christmas-themed postbox topper to spread some joy in the community.

The knitted topper, created by friends Suzanne Davies and Megan Fawkes, is placed on a Castlegate postbox.

From asking Megan to help out, going down to measure the postbox, designing the creation, as well as making it and attaching it took Suzanne around a month.

Suzanne said: "It's such an achievement and a hobby we both enjoy.

"Originally we were going to go undercover and keep it a secret, however, when we were fixing it to the postbox, we had passers by thanking us both.

"You could see people's faces light up and we even got spotted by the local post man, who thanked us. This made us feel fantastic.

Suzanne Davies (left) and Megan Fawkes. (53284239)

"Therefore we wanted to shout about it loud as were proud about what we have achieved."

Suzanne was happy that the creation had spread some Christmas cheer around the town and said that her and Megan have their own hashtag, which is #GranthamChristmasPostbox.