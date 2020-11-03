The annual King's School Christmas Toy Bank has been forced to cancel this year due to the national lockdown.

Each year, sixth form students volunteer to run a Toy Bank to provide presents to the less fortunate children in the local community.

They were hoping to still go ahead this year despite the challenges of Covid but said that it is with "deep regret" that they will now have to cancel this year following the Government announcement on Saturday.

King's School Toy Bank (5470488)

A spokesperson at the school said: "We were intending to run the King’s annual Toy Bank under difficult circumstances this year. However, due to the lockdown announcement at the weekend, it is with regret that we will be unable to do this.

"Nevertheless, our boys will be looking at other ways in which to support local charity ventures in the town."

Families will still be able to collect gifts as part of a festive gift appeal launched by The Grantham Area Covid-19 Support Page (GRACE).

Gifts and items can be collected from St John the Evangelist Church, on Station Road, Grantham, every afternoon between 1pm and 3pm until Friday, December 18, as an extra layer of support to the existing help that the group have provided to families and individuals, which will still remain.

Founder Jayne Robb said: "We've been donated lots of lovely toys and gifts for adults as well as Christmas decorations, household items, foodbank vouchers and homeless comfort packs.

"Social distancing is in place as well as other measures to keep everyone safe.