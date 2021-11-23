The Christmas Tree Festival at St Wulfram's is set to return this week, starting with a candle-lit procession.

The Grantham landmark will transform into a winter wonderland, with the return ice skating rink and popular Christmas Tree Festival.

Starting out on Thursday at 6.00pm, a candle lit procession from the Market Place to the church for the official switch-on of the Christmas tree lights will open up the festival, which runs until Sunday.

St Wulfram's Church will host a Christmas tree festival with an ice skating rink (51980464)

Since beginning in 2015, the Christmas Tree Festival has attracted thousands of visitors to the church, with schools, businesses and other members of the community bringing along their own decorated tree for people to enjoy.

In a statement, St Wulfram's said: "We are determined to continue to make St Wulfram’s an important part of our town.

"We want to give the opportunity for people to engage with each other in this significant building in Grantham and celebrate all that is good, enabling us to come together as a community after such an horrendous 18 months."

This week, everyone who signed up to enter a tree to the festival will be delivering their creation to the church.

St Wulfram's added yesterday: "It’s been wonderful to welcome people today as they put in their trees and decorate them. We’ve got two more days and evenings of setting up and then we will be ready to open on Thursday evening."

On Friday, the festival will be open from 10.00am to 9.00pm. Public skating will be available from 4.00pm to 9.00pm.

The opening and skating times for Saturday are 10.00am to 9.00pm.

On Sunday, the opening and skating times are from 11.00am to 4.00pm.

Entry on the door to the festival is: children free (must be accompanied by an adult), adults £2.00 each (free if you have bought yourself a ticket to skate).

For more information or to pre-book skating tickets, visit: https://www.stwulframs.org.uk