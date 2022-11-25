A popular Christmas tree festival is under way at a church after a parade got the event started.

The Christmas Tree Festival at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham began yesterday evening (Thursday).

A parade to the church was followed by the opening of the festival at 6pm, which runs until Sunday.

The procession making its way to the church.

This is the fifth year that St Wulfram's has hosted the festival, with operations and development manager, Mel Brown, describing it as "a lovely community occasion that we should be celebrating".

Groups, businesses, schools and individuals from the area have decorated trees and delivered them to the church for visitors to enjoy.

As well as this, the popular ice rink is also available to visitors.

Christmas trees surround the ice rink.

Tickets for 'ice' skating at St Wulfram's are now available to buy on Eventbrite.

Rector Father Stuart Cradduck, said: "In these challenging times, we believe it is important to celebrate life as much as possible. We hope that you will agree the Christmas Tree Festival brings a lot of joy to our town.

Admiring one of the trees.

"We very much hope that you will want to be part of what we hope will be the best festival yet!"

An array of colourful Christmas trees on show.

The procession making its way to the church.

The procession making its way to the church. (60903255)

The 2022 Christmas Tree Festival opened at St Wulframs Church on Thursday.

The 2022 Christmas Tree Festival opened at St Wulframs Church on Thursday. (60903265)

Christmas trees surround the ice rink. (60903225)

The Christmas Tree Festival opened on Thursday.

An array of colourful Christmas trees on show. (60903234)

The Christmas Tree Festival opened on Thursday. (60903237)

Youngsters were involved with the procession and service.

Youngsters were involved with the procession and service. (60903243)

Youngsters were involved with the procession and service. (60903246)

