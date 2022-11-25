St Wulfram's Church Christmas Tree Festival opens in Grantham with ice rink
A popular Christmas tree festival is under way at a church after a parade got the event started.
The Christmas Tree Festival at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham began yesterday evening (Thursday).
A parade to the church was followed by the opening of the festival at 6pm, which runs until Sunday.
This is the fifth year that St Wulfram's has hosted the festival, with operations and development manager, Mel Brown, describing it as "a lovely community occasion that we should be celebrating".
Groups, businesses, schools and individuals from the area have decorated trees and delivered them to the church for visitors to enjoy.
As well as this, the popular ice rink is also available to visitors.
Tickets for 'ice' skating at St Wulfram's are now available to buy on Eventbrite.
Rector Father Stuart Cradduck, said: "In these challenging times, we believe it is important to celebrate life as much as possible. We hope that you will agree the Christmas Tree Festival brings a lot of joy to our town.
"We very much hope that you will want to be part of what we hope will be the best festival yet!"
