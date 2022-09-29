The Christmas Tree Festival, held by St Wulfram's Church, will return in November for the fifth time with an ice rink.

From Thursday, November 24, until Sunday, November 27, the popular festival returns to the church where local groups, businesses, schools and individuals bring their decorated trees for people to enjoy.

Father Stuart said: "The last festival in 2021 was over four days and we welcomed thousands of visitors.

St Wulfram's Church Christmas Tree Festival 2019. (23159451)

"The event was covered by the media, locally, nationally, and internationally, and truly put St Wulfram’s and Grantham on the map.

"We are delighted to announce that the skating rink is coming back and will be fantastic fun!"

Anyone who would like to take part can either fill in a paper form which has been sent out to local groups and businesses or fill out the online application by scanning the QR code (below).

The QR code to sign up. (59669945)

There is no charge to take part, however a donation of £10 or £20 from local businesses is welcome.

Fr Stuart, added: "In these challenging times, we believe it is important to celebrate life as much as possible. We hope that you will agree the Christmas Tree Festival brings a lot of joy to our town.

"We very much hope that you will want to be part of what we hope will be the best festival yet!"

Booking forms need to be returned to the church or at ghcentre@stwulframs.com by Thursday, November 17.