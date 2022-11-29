Christmas trees will be lit up as part of a festival at a village church for the first time in ten years.

The Christmas tree festival will take place at St Vincent's Church in Caythorpe from Friday, December 9.

Thirty local businesses, organisations and individuals have sponsored the festival.

St Vincent's Church, Caythorpe. Photo: Google (60984253)

The festival will be opened by the rector, the Rev Stuart Hadley, at 10am on December 9.

The church will then open from 10am to 4pm on the Friday and Saturday with refreshments available throughout the day.

On Sunday, December 11, the church will open at 10am and the festival will conclude at 4pm with a traditional carol service to which everyone is welcome. This will be followed by mince pies and mulled wine.

A spokesperson for the church said: "The rector, church wardens and members of the PCC look forward to seeing you in St Vincent's Caythorpe, to enjoy the beautifully decorated trees, celebrating the start of Christmas."