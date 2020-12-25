A Christmas tree has been gifted to a village primary school to spread some Christmas cheer.

Tarmac Barnstone, a construction company, donated the 7ft tree to Harby Primary School complete with a stand, lights and sweets for the pupils.

Reception class teacher Becky Lewis was delighted with the donation.

Harby C of E primary school has been gifted a beautiful 7ft Christmas tree.(43627593)

She said: “The children were so happy to see the tree when they arrived at school. The children and staff would like to pass on their thanks and Christmas wishes to everyone at Tarmac Barnstone for their generosity. The tree has been placed at the front of the school so that it can be enjoyed by the community.”

Tim Hotchin, production manager at Tarmac Barnstone, help to deliver the trees. He said: “We were over the moon to be able to deliver some festive cheer to primary schools near our site. It was a real pleasure to be able to do something practical and positive for the children and staff at these schools.”