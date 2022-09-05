A church in Grantham is launching new singing sessions which will combine relaxation exercises.

St Wulfram's Church is launching Singing for All, which will aim to share the recognised benefits of singing and foster well-being.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's said: "Singing for all is a unique way to combine relaxation exercises with the joyful experience of singing a variety of songs.

"Singing for All is not a choir and does not involve a performance.

"It will add to the ongoing Wulfram Centre programme of activities designed to support good mental health and well-being, through reducing social isolation, making new social connections, and learning new skills.

"The programme here at Grantham House complements other local services.

"At the Wulfram Centre, we are passionate about providing engaging activities open to all, irrespective of socio-economic background and mental or physical disability.

"We don’t want inequalities to prevent adults participating and impact on their well-being."

The first session will take place on Tuesday, September 13, from 1.30pm until 3pm.

They will then run weekly in term times for six months.