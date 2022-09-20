St Wulfram's Church and Grantham CAMRA will host their beer festival again this year.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival will take place from Thursday, October 20, until Saturday, October 22, in St Wulfram's Church, Grantham.

There will be live music on the Friday (October 21) night, with other entertainment provided on Thursday (October 20), and a quiet evening is planned on Saturday (October 22) to finish the festival in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival is returning to St Wulfram's Church. (59344122)

Flick Hamnett-Day, the festival organiser from Grantham CAMRA, said: "We know that our festival is a highly anticipated event for Grantham.

"We enjoy organising and running it as much as people seem to enjoy attending.

"It’s a fantastic event for friends and families to come together in a beautiful setting to enjoy real ale, real cider, gin and mead."

This is the fifth year in a row the church and Grantham CAMRA have worked together to hold the event.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of Grantham, said: "I'm delighted that this festival continues to be so popular and especially in these difficult times we are able to come together and celebrate the good things which still exist in our lives.

"St Wulfram's in partnership with Grantham CAMRA are so proud to be offering probably the best Beer Festival in the East Midlands in probably the best building in South Kesteven!"

Tickets will be available on the door for the festival.