A collection point has been set up at St Wulfram's Church for toy and clothing donations for the Afghan refugees staying in Grantham.

The church and Rotary are working with other partners across Grantham and South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to respond to the immediate needs of the Afghan refugees staying in the local area.

There will be a collection point at the west end of the church.

St Wulfram's Church appeal (51303752)

In particular need are clothes, shoes and coats for men, women and children aged five-18 years.

Toys including balls, teddies, trains, cars, bricks, skipping ropes and picture books are also welcomed.

A church spokesperson said: "We would be grateful to receive modest clothing and toys in good condition for children aged five and up. Thank you."

Father Clay Roundtree of St Wulfram's is helping to organise the collection.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

He added: "Many people have been asking St Wulfram's how they can help the Afghan refugees that have recently arrived in Grantham. We are coordinating our efforts alongside local Rotarians, SKDC officers, and other churches in the area.

"Our hope is that Grantham residents will show their practical support by responding to this appeal."