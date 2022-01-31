Two new curates have been announced for St Wulfram's Church.

Kate Hough, of Lincoln, and Hannah Grivell, of Cuddeson, Oxfordshire, are two of the three new curates for the church, as part of its diocesan role as a resource church.

They will both be ordained on Sunday, June 26, at Lincoln Cathedral.

New curates for St Wulfram's, Hannah Grivell and Kate Hough

Kate has been studying at St Mellitus College, Nottingham, and attending placements at St Swithin's and St Faith's, near Lincoln.

She has been involved with the Night Light Mental health Crisis cafe and been a coach on the re-work courses run by the church.

Kate said: "I’m really excited to be coming back to Grantham and to be a part of St Wulfram’s."

She continued: "I believe that there is a beauty to liturgical and Sacramental worship; especially in today’s society which can be loud, chaotic, and often feel non-stop, there is something important about being able to offer a sacred space in which to meet God.

"I believe that the Anglo-Catholic tradition has much to offer today and I’m really looking forward to becoming part of St Wulfram’s.

"St Wulfram’s has a reputation for community and civic engagement and I’m excited to become part of that.

"I hope that not only can I learn from you but that my strengths and personality add to the St Wulfram’s community."

Hannah added: "St Wulfram’s feels like it is at the heart of the community, which I think is so important for any church, and we can’t wait to join it."

Before Hannah started her ordination training, she worked for a tour operator in Derby arranging trips for Scouts and Guides.

She studied her BA in Politics at the University of Northampton, and also has a diploma in singing performance and is "particularly excited about the excellent choirs at St Wulfram's."

Hannah said: "In the past, I’ve been a member of General Synod, which I enjoyed to the extent one can enjoy such a thing; this gave me a much deeper knowledge of the national church, which has, in turn, given me a greater respect for local churches.

"I am ready to get into parish ministry, focusing on the local needs of a community, which I am pleased will be in Grantham through St Wulfram’s.

"I am thrilled, therefore, to be coming to St Wulfram’s to really immerse myself into the worshipping life of the church, and get involved in the many wonderful mission opportunities presented with being a part of this town centre Church."

St Wulfram's will be announcing the third curate as soon as they are able to do so.