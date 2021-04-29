A village church has been awarded thousands of pounds in lottery funding towards the restoration of its historic bells.

Belton Parochial Church Council has secured a £31,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to enable essential work to be carried out on the bells at St Peter and St Paul Church, as part of its ‘Belton Bells, Ringing for the Future’ project.

Further grant funding from the Lincoln Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers and other smaller grant bodies has enabled the project, which has been planned for the last 18 months, to proceed.

St Peter & St Paul Church, Belton. (46680351)

The restoration of the five church bells, some of which date back to the year 1500, will be carried out by a national specialist firm but with support from the bell ringing team assisting in the lowering and rehanging process.

After the bells have been removed considerable timber restoration work will also be carried out by local volunteers to bring the tower back to order, ready to receive the restored bells. All of this work will be photographically recorded and progress reports made on the church website, social media and within the church itself.

The total cost of the work will be in excess of £46,000, a sum which does not include considerable voluntary work by the dedicated church members and the Belton Band of Bell Ringers.

The Norman Font. (46680279)

Work will also be carried out on enhancing the visitor experience with the installation of an internal private broadband system that will allow visitors to virtually gain information on their own mobile phones as they tour the church.

The Belton Band of Bell Ringers, who have only learned to ring in the last two years, are keen not only to enhance their own skills and knowledge but also to help others learn about campanology, bells and their heritage as well as training other new and young ringers.

Tower captain Michael Coney is pleased that the project is finally moving forwards after a tough year.

He said: “After 18 months of planning and working towards attaining the necessary funding and a year with only limited ringing because of Covid-19, we are extremely excited to know that the bells will be lowered shortly and should be back in full working order before the end of the year.

“We are hugely thankful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the other partner grant bodies for the support which they are giving to this project.”

The church will host heritage and tower visits to see the newly restored bells after the work has been carried out.

Belton has a long history of bell ringers with three of the church bells dating back over 500 years. The bells were last lowered and rehung in a new oak frame in 1872. The frame will be reused again this time.