A Grantham church shared in worship for the coronation at the weekend.

ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with the theme of community, faith and service.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Arrangements of flowers in red, white and blue were in the church.

“Commemoration bookmarks were distributed to the congregation at the end of worship.

“Then, all enjoyed a coronation cake, cut by one of the older members, Chris Pridmore, as they talked together about the Coronation.”

Look out for a spread of coronation pictures in the Journal issue on Friday (May 12).