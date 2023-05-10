ChristChurch in Grantham celebrates coronation with shared worship
A Grantham church shared in worship for the coronation at the weekend.
ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with the theme of community, faith and service.
A spokesperson for the church said: “Arrangements of flowers in red, white and blue were in the church.
“Commemoration bookmarks were distributed to the congregation at the end of worship.
“Then, all enjoyed a coronation cake, cut by one of the older members, Chris Pridmore, as they talked together about the Coronation.”
