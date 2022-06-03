The Friends of St Mary's Church is holding a flower festival in tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The festival opened yesterday (Thursday) and will be running over the next four days until Sunday June 5.

Frances Stapleton, an organiser behind the festival said: "The first day went very well indeed.

Pamela Kearsley at the Flower Festival held by the Friends of St Mary's Church in Bottesford. (57081463)

"There were 75 people and yesterday the church was full of people.

"It was a really special atmosphere and only since Covid, it seemed to lift people's spirits.

"How could you not celebrate?

Shirley and John Daybell at the Flower Festival held by the Friends of St Mary's Church in Bottesford. (57081418)

"[The Queen] has reigned for 70 years and has hardly put a step wrong.

"She's an amazing lady and it was important to celebrate it with her."

On the first day there was a formal opening on June 1 with a preview evening which included a two course Ploughman's supper where people could also enjoy a Platinum Jubilee trifle.

Mary Bridge-Collyns standing by the Queen at the Flower Festival held by the Friends of St Mary's Church in Bottesford. (57081406)

The opening times for the flower festival are:

Friday, June 3 - 10am to 5pm

Saturday, June 4 - 10am to 4pm

Sunday, June 5 - Special service 10.30am

Tickets cost £10 per person and all proceeds will go toward repairs to the Church Choir.

The Flower Festival which is being held by the Friends of St Mary's Church in Bottesford. (57081413)

It is recommended you book tickets in advance if you would like to attend which you can do by contacting Frances Stapleton on 01949 843427 or the Church office on 01949 842859.

The Flower Festival which is being held by the Friends of St Mary's Church in Bottesford. (57081438)