Young choristers at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham have produced a video of themselves singing Christmas carols to reach out to care home residents.

The video is part of an outreach project for care homes and for those lonely and in isolation this Christmas. In previous years, singing in care homes has been an important part of the choristers’ Christmas programme.

Due to the restrictions placed both on singing and on visiting care homes, this has not been possible this year but the choristers were still keen to try and find a way of being able to sing for residents.

Care home residents at Gregory House have enjoyed listening to the carols. (43697058)

The 15-minute video contains three carols sung at St Wulfram’s Church, and three carols sung remotely from homes, digitally mixed and produced virtually. Choristers also talk about the carols and their roles as choristers as part of the project.

Dr Tim Williams, master of the music at St Wulfram’s, said: “We are proud that the choristers have worked so hard to make possible this outreach project, when there have been so many barriers to us singing for care homes this year. We are conscious of how difficult a year this has been for so many people, and the choristers wanted to try and make a difference.

“Since the project was completed early last week, 14 care homes have written and requested the video. Many have said how much the residents have enjoyed it. We would be very keen to spread this more widely - please write to me on choir@stwulframs.com to request a copy."

You can also view it by visiting: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=695308991151645&id=633443930076439¬if_t=live_video_explicit¬if_id=1608714109351620&ref=m_notif

The choir will sing in person at the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.