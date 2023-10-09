A ribbon display has been set up in aid of Baby Loss Awareness week.

The blue, pink and white ribbons are displayed at St John the Baptist Church, in Colsterworth, for the week that runs from today (Monday) until Sunday (October 15).

The display has been organised by Sands supporters Angelina Flanagan and Clare Houldcroft.

The ribbon display at St John's the Baptist Church, in Colsterworth

Sands, the charity that leads Baby Loss Awareness week, works to save babies lives and support their bereaved families.

Angelina said: “The loss of a baby or pregnancy is heartbreaking, and this is happening to families across the UK everyday.

“During Baby Loss Awareness Week, I wanted to create a special display to remember all the babies lost, whether recently or long ago.

“I hope the display raises awareness and breaks the silence surrounding baby and pregnancy loss.

“It is impacting so many people in our community. I hope it starts conversations.”

Names of babies that are remembered during this week are displayed on the ribbons and these have been tied to the church gates.

All money raised from the display will be donated to Sands.

For anyone who needs the support of Sands can find out more at https://www.sands.org.uk/?fbclid=IwAR3a3d2dRLVIsiQVOX8pTaTJRhvSmdc8R8XV3bPzj9WbC4r-___TBtmrvqg.

The ribbons will stay up until Sunday and the community is invited to display a ribbon.