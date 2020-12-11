St Wulfram’s Church has signed a lease on nearby Grantham House to give it more room for activities.

The initial one-year lease on the historic house, owned by the National Trust, will give the church more room as it says it is the only church in the town not to have additional space away from the building.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Father Stuart Cradduck said: “The lease finally allows St Wulfram’s to be able to resource itself in the many activities it normally does, and allows us to address issues of wellbeing and wholeness which the Covid pandemic has brought to the surface in many people who live in Grantham.