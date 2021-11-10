A Grantham church is kicking off the festive season with their popular annual Christmas fayre.

The Church of the Ascension, on Edinburgh Road, is inviting members of the community to join them at the fayre on Saturday, November 20.

They will be greeted by a variety of gift, games and raffle stalls with a selection of prizes up for grabs including an annual family pass to Belvoir Castle.

Father Christmas will also be making the perilous journey from the frozen north,

bringing with him a sack full of gifts which he will be delivering to boys and girls when they visit his magical grotto.

Children can then try their hands at roll-a-ball, chocolate chopsticks or dropping the coin on Rudolph’s nose.

There will also be cakes, mince pies and hot drinks available.

The vicar at Harrowby’s Church of the Ascension, Reverend Samantha Parsons said: "I am so excited that we can finally hold our fayre again this year – what a marvellous opportunity to share the fun and festivities with our local community.

"I am really looking forward to meeting people on the day”.

The festivities will begin at 1.30pm at The Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, Harrowby, on Saturday, November 20.

Entry is free.