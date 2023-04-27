A church group held an early celebration for the coronation last weekend.

The ‘Messy Church’ group, as part of ChristChurch in Finkin Street, held a coronation street party in its monthly meeting on Saturday, April 22.

Fourteen children and young people, alongside their families, took part in a morning of activites, and games.

The Messy Church group, as part of ChristChurch in Grantham, held an early celebration for the coronation.

A spokesperson for ChristChurch said: “Bunting, crowns, coronation cakes and jelly were the order of the day and each guest left with a special coronation party bag.

“A great time was had by all.”

A celebration time, led by Minister Peter Stevenson, was also held on the day and the event was rounded off with a street party lunch in the church hall.

Messy Church meets every third Saturday of each month.