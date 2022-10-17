A service was held at St Chad's Church, in Welbourn, to celebrate our four-legged friends.

The Reverend Christine Goldsmith organised the service on Sunday, where residents and their dogs were invited to celebrate the pooches.

Each dog was blessed and they also got to enjoy some gravy bone treats.

Residents and their dogs at the pet service. Credit: Glen Ford. (60038815)

The Rev Goldsmith said: "I am a massive animal lover as I have eight rescue dogs myself.

"Going with my role as a priest, animals are a part of creation and they need to be celebrated. Evermore since Covid times, they are a pleasure and offer us companionship.

"They are always pleased to see us and always give us a nudge when we need it. I think we need to celebrate that."

Reverend Christine Goldsmith with her dog. Credit: Glen Ford (60038797)

The dogs at the service at St Chad's Church in Welbourn. Credit: Glen Ford (60038745)

The service included hymns and songs all dedicated to the pets, as well as The Rev Goldsmith explaining how important pets are to us and how our role is to care for them.

She added: "Most of the dogs were off their leads and they got to enjoy some gravy bone treats!

"One of the children didn't want to come into the church to start with because he is afraid of dogs but by the end of it, he was feeding the treats to them!"

The Rev Goldsmith has always had a place in her heart for dogs. For 13 years, she lived in Cyprus and rescued over 250 dogs.