A church held its first ever Harvest Wheelbarrow Festival over the weekend.

There were 16 colourful and seasonal wheelbarrow displays at the festival, which took place on Sunday, October 10, at St Andrew's Church in Denton .

All of the displays were made by village residents and are still at the church for people to come and look at.

One of the harvest wheelbarrows made by village residents (52164529)

Virginia Leverton, church treasurer, said: "We would love to do it again.

"We tried to think of something a bit different and it's a lovely way to get the village involved in doing something together.

"Over the pandemic people haven't been able to get out and about and it's lovely that people can enjoy the harvest festival and donate something."

One of the harvest wheelbarrows made by village residents (52164532)

Following the harvest service everyone enjoyed the church's annual harvest lunch in the church since it was so beautifully decorated.

The church also collected 70kg of food and toiletries for the Grantham Foodbank.