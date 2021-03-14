A Grantham church is challenging youngsters to create different parts of the Easter story out of Lego.

St Wulfram’s Church, launched the challenge three weeks ago to coincide with the start of Lent.

Youngsters have so far been tasked with creating a vehicle that is fit for a king, a new gateway for a walled city and a grand temple.

On a post on the church’s Facebook page, youngsters are asked to imagine if Jesus came to visit them today, how do they think he would travel to get to them?

They said: “Two thousand years ago there were no cars or planes, limousines or spaceships.

“In Israel the fastest way to travel was probably horse and chariot and sailing ships. Horses were used by soldiers and army generals and people used donkeys and camels to carry them as well as to carry their things for them. Most people walked everywhere.

“Jesus travelled to the capital city on… a donkey! Actually, a donkey’s colt – a young donkey that had not even been ridden before. This was the way the ancient kings of Israel had entered the

city.”

Families have been sharing photos of their creations on the church’s Facebook

page.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, said: “The idea came from a member of the congregation and involves recreating parts of the Easter story. It’s an accessible activity for all ages and all talents.

“The reaction has been great.”