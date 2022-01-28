A church spire glowed purple to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, as people lit candles to remember those who died.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham lit up purple yesterday evening (Thursday), as the world remembered the horrors of the Holocaust and the lives that were lost.

The inside of the spire was lit to pay respect to the millions of people who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

St Wulframs Church spire was lit up purple to remember the victims of the Holocaust. (54546269)

Candles were also lit to remember victims on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The day is held to remember the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazi regime, as well as the millions of others killed in genocides throughout history.

