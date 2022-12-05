Members of a village church have donated money to the town food bank.﻿

A group of people from St Swithun’s Church in Long Bennington handed over a cheque for £800 to the Grantham Foodbank after raising money across various events this year.

Members of the church congregation presented the cheque to Brian Handbury, project leader at Grantham Foodbank.

From left: David Andrews, Jane Cowley, Brian Handbury, Phil Owen. (61118505)

One of the members, Phil Owen, said that the donation would "support the valuable service that [the food bank] provides to the local community".

The money is from fund-raising events organised this year by the church to support its local, national, and international designated charities, as well for as the upkeep of the church.

From left: David Andrews, Jane Cowley, Brian Handbury, Colin Sedgewick. (61118508)

These fund-raising events have recently included a concert by the Cranwell Military Wives Choir, a Remembrance Day Charity Lunch and the Santa’s Sleigh tour of the village.