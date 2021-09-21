St Wulfram's Church have paused their appeal for the Afghan refugees staying in Grantham after being inundated with donations.

The church and Rotary have been working with other partners across Grantham and South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to respond to the immediate needs of the Afghan refugees staying in the local area.

But just days after appealing for clothing items and children's toys they were inundated with donations.

The appeal has been paused at St Wulfram's Church. (51449065)

The church thanked members of public for their quick response and generosity.

A church spokesperson said: "Thank you for the tremendous response we've had to the appeal for the Afghan refugees here in the Grantham area.

"We have received an incredible outpouring of generosity in the form of clothing, blankets, shoes, and toys.

"We will now pause the appeal until further notice whilst we are sorting what has been donated and deliver these items."

Financial donations can be made through one of the official appeals currently in operation such as the British Red Cross at: https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/afghanistan-crisis-appeal

If Forces families are affected by the recent events re-awakening stress and trauma associated with previous conflict, help is also available. Combat Stress now operates a 24-hr free, confidential helpline on 0800 138 1619. Alternatively, text 07537 173683 or email helpline@combatstress.org.uk.

For urgent and immediate support, Samaritans are on 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.

The Veterans’ Gateway helpline is 0808 802 1212, or www.veteransgateway.org.uk