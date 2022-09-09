St Wulfram's Church is paying its respects to the Queen following the announcement of her death, through a number of services and a book of condolence.

The church will be open from 9am until 6pm each day for private prayer and for people to sign the book of condolence which opened today (September 9).

Earlier today, the church rang full muffled bells to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a Facebook post, St Wulfram's, stated: "We ring our bells today (full muffled) with sadness and thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II. God save the King."

The first thanksgiving service was held today at 12pm, and additional services will take place over the national mourning days. These include:

Saturday, September 10 - Mass of thanksgiving at 12pm

Sunday, September 11 - Common worship mass at 8am, Solemn High Mass of Requiem for Queen Elizabeth II at 9.30am and evening prayer at 6.30pm

Monday, September 12 - Mass of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at 12pm

Tuesday, September 13 - Mass of thanksgiving praying for King Charles III at 12pm

Wednesday, September 14 - Celebrating Holy Cross at 7.30pm

Thursday, September 15 - Mass of thanksgiving praying for the Royal Family at 7.30pm

Friday, September 16 - A sung mass of thanksgiving, sung by the youth choir at 5.15pm

Saturday, September 17 - Mass of thanksgiving at 12pm

Sunday, September 18 - Book of common prayer at 8am, parish mass at 9.30am and a special commemoration service marking the death of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 6.30pm

St Wulfram's Church book of condolence for The Queen. Credit: St Wulfram's Church (59210713)

On Saturday, September 10, St Wulfram's Church was due to be open to the public as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

However, due to the Queen's death, this has been cancelled.