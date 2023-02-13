A Grantham church is preparing ahead of spring.

St John's Church Spitalgate in Grantham is inviting people to volunteer for an afternoon of gardening in the churchyard on Saturday, February 25, from 1pm, as it looks to the season of spring.

The poplar and lime trees on the site recently had their branches pollarded, which is pruning the trees to make them smaller, with the thanks of Paul Bavin’s team of tree care specialists.

The trees were recently pollarded. Photo: Fr Clay Roundtree (62394714)

Father Clay Roundtree, associate priest of the church, said: "The whole site is looking a lot tidier now that the trees have been trimmed back.

"All of the timber and debris was beautifully cleared by Paul’s team.

"The churchyard has lovely planted areas with roses that need a bit of weeding and clearing, and we would love some help from local residents."

St John's Church Spitalgate in Grantham. (62394735)

Throughout January, the church has been opened Tuesdays to Saturdays, serving as a warm hub.

The church reopened in September when Fr Roundtree was introduced as the new reverend.