St Wulfram's Church has collected more than 200kg of donations for a foodbank through reverse advent calendar.

This was the first year the church has done a reverse advent calendar, where people donated an item each day rather than receiving one.

People took part in the initiative throughout December, and on Thursday, December 23, St Wulfram's delivered an estimated 220kg of donations to Grantham Foodbank, ranging from tinned goods and hygiene products to Christmas treats.

From left to right: Judith Muskett from St. Wulfram's, Brian Hanbury from Grantham Foodbank and Fr. James Titley from St. Wulfram's (54095212)

Father James Titley said: "Each participating person or group received what looked like an ordinary advent calendar - a sheet with numbers 1 - 24 randomly dotted around it; however, instead of revealing a gift to take out, the numbers contained items that that Foodbank needed to put together the packages they would be distributing.

"Participants were then encouraged to add these items to their box either as each day came along or in one go.

"The boxes were then brought to us at St Wulfram's to be bundled together before delivering them to Grantham Foodbank, a simple yet effective and meaningful way of supporting the less fortunate at Christmas time."

He added: "We delivered the boxes, three carloads, to Grantham Foodbank just before Christmas, and we discovered that, on that day, the Foodbank had delivered over 120 food parcels to those in need around the town, which highlighted the sad reality of the poverty what we are still dealing with today.

"We are immensely pleased with the efforts and the generosity of those who took part and thank them all for doing their small bit to help so many."